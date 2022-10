Police have begun a hunt for a gang of dacoits after an old woman was found dead in Bevanur village near Athani in Belagavi district.

The body of Pulabhayi Lakshman Yamagar, 85, was found at her home. She was living alone, police said. Some valuables were missing from her house.

A team of Athani police visited the spot. They suspect that a gang of dacoits had looted her house and killed her while on their way out. A case has been registered.