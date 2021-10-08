Woman found dead

KALABURAGI

08 October 2021 21:35 IST

Her parents accuse her husband, in-laws of murder

The body of a 22-year-old woman was found hanging from the ceiling at her residence at Pragati Colony in Kalaburagi on Friday, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Jyoti. She was married to Lokesh seven months ago. The parents of the victim have filed a complaint against her husband and his parents, the police said.

The complaint said that seven months after the marriage, Jyoti’s husband and her in-laws started forcing her to bring more dowry. When the marriage was solemnised, enough dowry was given to Lokesh, but he and his parents continued to harass Jyoti, it said.

Advertising

Advertising

Her parents have in the complaint stated that Jyoti was strangled to death by her in-laws after which the body was hung from the ceiling by the accused to show it as suicide.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)