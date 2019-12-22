Woman found dead

The body of a widow who was as a farm labour was found dead in her house in Karadiguddi village on Sunday morning.
Gangutai Rudrappa Urabinatti (50) was dead by the time her relatives and neighbours forced open the door of the room. Her husband died a decade ago, while her eldest son died two years ago. Her youngest son works in a West Asian country.
Her relatives complained to the Marihal Police that she ended her life after her in-laws drove her to such a situation.
They argued before the police not to conduct the inquest till a formal complaint was registered in the police station. They allowed the officers to take the body to the hospital for post-mortem after the latter assured them of registering a complaint.
(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)
