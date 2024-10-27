ADVERTISEMENT

Woman found dead on railway track

Updated - October 27, 2024 10:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Imran Gowhar 10146

An unidentified woman in her early 20’s was found dead on the railway tracks near Kodigehalli on Sunday.

Passers-by found the body and alerted the police. The Yeshwantnpura Railway Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body after conducting a spot inspection.

Police suspect that the victim had slipped from the moving train and succumbed to her injuries. However it is yet to be ascertained whether it was accident or intentional, a police officer said.

The Yeshwanthpura railway police have registered a case of un natural death for further investigation.

