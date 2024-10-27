GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman found dead on railway track

Updated - October 27, 2024 10:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Imran Gowhar 10146

An unidentified woman in her early 20’s was found dead on the railway tracks near Kodigehalli on Sunday.

Passers-by found the body and alerted the police. The Yeshwantnpura Railway Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body after conducting a spot inspection.

Police suspect that the victim had slipped from the moving train and succumbed to her injuries. However it is yet to be ascertained whether it was accident or intentional, a police officer said.

The Yeshwanthpura railway police have registered a case of un natural death for further investigation.

Published - October 27, 2024 10:18 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.