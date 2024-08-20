ADVERTISEMENT

Woman found dead near Balur in Mudigere taluk, three arrested

Published - August 20, 2024 06:55 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was found dead at Chanduvalli village in Balur police station limits in Mudigere taluk on Monday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Subhiksha, 26, married Praveen of Chanduvalli four years ago. The couple had a three-year-old son. It is suspected that she died by suicide. Her father, Chinne Gowda, filed a complaint with the Balur police alleging that his daughter ended her life due to harassment by her husband and in-laws for dowry. Based on the complaint, the police registered a dowry death case against three persons, including Praveen.

The forensic officers visited the spot and collected evidence. The police have arrested her husband, father in-law, and mother in-law. Chikkamagaluru Dy.SP Shailendra Kumar has taken up an investigation of the case, said Vikram Amathe, Superintendent of Police of Chikkamagaluru. 

(Those in distress and facing suicidal thoughts can call the State’s helpline 104 or toll-free number 14416 for counselling.)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US