Woman found dead near Balur in Mudigere taluk, three arrested

Published - August 20, 2024 06:55 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was found dead at Chanduvalli village in Balur police station limits in Mudigere taluk on Monday. 

Subhiksha, 26, married Praveen of Chanduvalli four years ago. The couple had a three-year-old son. It is suspected that she died by suicide. Her father, Chinne Gowda, filed a complaint with the Balur police alleging that his daughter ended her life due to harassment by her husband and in-laws for dowry. Based on the complaint, the police registered a dowry death case against three persons, including Praveen.

The forensic officers visited the spot and collected evidence. The police have arrested her husband, father in-law, and mother in-law. Chikkamagaluru Dy.SP Shailendra Kumar has taken up an investigation of the case, said Vikram Amathe, Superintendent of Police of Chikkamagaluru. 

(Those in distress and facing suicidal thoughts can call the State’s helpline 104 or toll-free number 14416 for counselling.)

