Woman found dead in tank in Hassan district

A woman was found dead in a tank at Hullangala Koplu in Arkalgud taluk on Thursday. The deceased is Sukanya, 38, and she is survived by two children. Her husband died two years ago.

In his complaint to the police, Sukanya’s brother Chandre Gowda said that she had been suffering harassment from her father-in-law Subbe Gowda. Sukanya had allegedly called him recently and said that she could not live with her in-laws any more. However, elders in both families met and advised her to stay put with her in-laws. The Arkalgud police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help.)