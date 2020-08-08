Karnataka

Woman found dead in river

An 87-year-old woman, who went missing on Friday, was found dead in Hemavathi river near Jannapura-Agrahara in Mudigere taluk on Saturday. The police gave the name of the deceased as Rudramma of Jannapura. Her body was found near a temple.

It is not yet clear how she fell into the river. She is survived by seven daughters. Her daughter Vinutha has filed a complaint with Gonibeedu police.

