Woman files case against man for outraging modesty; accused files counter-case

February 22, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A person allegedly attempted to rape a woman, who had migrated from a distant place, following an argument over a property dispute in Sakleshpur taluk.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, the accused Prakash picked up an argument with the lady and her family members over a property dispute on February 18 night. He created a scene by entering her house naked. The neighbours intervened and helped the lady. The accused fled the place.

Based on the lady’s complaint, the Sakeshpur Town police registered the complaint on charges of using criminal force to outrage her modesty (354 of IPC), provocation to break the public peace (504 of IPC), causing damage to valuables (427 of IPC), and house trespass (448 of IPC).

Counter-case

However, following the incident, Prakash filed a complaint against the lady and four others, accusing them of scolding him for his caste. The complaint has been registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

When The Hindu contacted Jagadish, Inspector of Sakleshpur Town station, the official said both cases had been registered based on the complaints. “The lady filed the case, and it has been registered. A counter-case has been filed by the accused. We have booked both cases. The court will decide the veracity of the complaints,” he said.

