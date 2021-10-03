Woman fatally hit by MLA’s car

Hassan

03 October 2021 20:49 IST

An old woman died after she was hit by a car belonging to Mudigere MLA M.P. Kumaraswamy near Hanumanthapura in Belur taluk on Sunday. She has been identified as Huvamma, 58, wife of Subbe Gowda of Biratemane village. The MLA was not in the car at the time of the accident.

Huvamma was on her way home with her son on a two-wheeler when the car from the opposite direction hit her. The MLA’s car was on the way to Bengaluru from Mudigere. Praveen, MLA’s driver, was driving the car. His negligence is said to be the reason for the incident.

Belur police seized the car and took the driver into custody.

Advertising

Advertising

The local people and relatives of the dead alleged that the driver was in an inebriated state while driving. Belur police have registered a case.