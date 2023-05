May 20, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Belagavi

A woman farmer was attacked by two bears in Khanapur, Belagavi district, on Saturday.

According to her family members, Renuka Eerappa Naik, 60, suffered injuries on her face, back, and hands. Her son, Raju Nayak, informed the police that the bears entered the field and attacked her.

Ms. Renuka has been admitted to the district hospital. Forest officials visited the village, and are yet to verify the family’s claims.

