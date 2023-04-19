Woman falls to death from fourth floor of apartment in Bengaluru

April 19, 2023 06:41 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - Bengaluru

A 34-year-old woman was found dead after she fell from the fourth floor of her apartment in Puttenahalli on Tuesday morning.

Residents heard a sound and came out to see Sonu Singh lying dead outside her apartment. The Puttenahalli police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem.

Ms. Sonu Singh was living with Niranjan, who worked in a private firm and who was away in Mumbai on official work, said the police.

A probe revealed that Ms. Sonu Singh was arrested for allegedly murdering her stepmother in 2018. She was remanded in judicial custody and was later out on bail. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The Puttenahalli police have registered a case of unnatural death and are awaiting the post-mortem report.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)