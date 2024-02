February 23, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Belagavi

A 21-year-old woman died when she fell from the fourth floor of an apartment building in Belagavi on Wednesday night.

Oshana, a final year BBA student, was taken to hospital where she died of multiple injuries.

Her parents told the police that she had taken her pet dog to the roof to play with it.

Police suspected that she may have slipped and fallen off the building.

A case has been registered.