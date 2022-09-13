Woman entrepreneurs expo in Hubballi

The two-day exhibition, Koushalya 2k22, is being organised by WeTie

Special Correspondent HUBBALLI
September 13, 2022 19:54 IST

Office-bearers of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

A two-day exhibition of products manufactured by woman entrepreneurs, Koushalya 2k22, is being organised by WeTie (Women’s wing of The Indus Entrepreneurs-TiE), Hubballi, from Friday.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday, TiE Hubballi president Shravani Pawar, convenor of WeTie Shilpa Shetty and co-convenor Shruti Hebsur said that the event is aimed at promoting woman entrepreneurs of North Karnataka.

The exhibition will be held at Hebsur Bhavan on Gokul Road in Hubballi. The exhibition will showcase products and services by woman entrepreneurs from across the State and also from Maharashtra, Gujarat and other States.

Ms. Shravani said that apart from providing training in various business skills to facilitating upscaling of their business, WeTie wanted to provide them marketing space so that they can reach out to a larger number of customers. So, the exhibition is being organised, she said.

Ms. Shilpa Shetty said that there will be 50 stalls, in all, at the exhibition showcasing different products and services.

Ms. Shruti Hebsur said that the exhibition will be inaugurated by Joint Director of District Industries Centre T. Siddanna at 10.30 a.m. on Friday.

Managing Director of Swarnaa Group of Companies V.S.V. Prasad and entrepreneur Kalpana Nayak will be the guest of honours for the inaugural session.

