Woman ends life with two daughters in Shivamogga district

15 January 2022 15:27 IST

Husband has accused a couple, who had borrowed ₹8 lakh from the deceased, of being responsible for their death

A resident of Yadehalli in Bhadravati taluk in Shivamogga district plunged into the Bhadra canal along with her two daughters. The bodies of Veena, 32, and her seven-year-old daughter have been retrieved. Authorities are searching for her one-year-old baby.

Veena had left her house at Arahatolalu on January 13 evening after informing her husband that she was going to her native place in Holalkere to celebrate Sankranti. Her body was found at Yakkanahalli in Honnali taluk on January 14. Based on a complaint filed by her husband, Holehonnur police have registered a case.

The complainant blamed Santhosh and his wife Asha, residents of Arahatolalu village near Holehonnur, for the suicide. The couple had allegedly borrowed ₹8 lakh from Veena. When Veena asked for return of the money, the couple allegedly refused but spread rumours suggesting that she had an illicit relationship. Hurt over the development, Veena ended her life by plunging into the Bhadra canal near Hanchina Siddapura. While her body was found at Yakkanahalli in Honnali taluk, her daughter’s body was found at Nallur in Channagiri taluk.

Holehonnur police arrested Santhosh, 35, on January 15.

(Those in distress and having suicidal thoughts can call up the State’s helpline 104 for counselling)