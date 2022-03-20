Woman ends life in Shivamogga

A 34-year-old woman was found dead at her house Clark Pet in Shivamogga on Sunday. It is suspected to be a case of suicide over a failed relationship and cheating.

She had been in an affair with Murali T.S., a lecturer in Shivamogga since her post-graduation days. According to the complaint registered with Doddapete police, Murali had assured her that he would marry her. However, later he decided to marry someone else.

As he was getting married to another girl at a hall in the city on Sunday, the PhD student ended her life. Within minutes after learning about her death, Murali fled from the hall, leaving his new wife in shock.

The woman’s brother filed a complaint against Murali and his two friends Bhaskar and Deepak. The complainant alleged that Bhaskar and Deepak had a role in separating the two. The Doddapete police have booked the case on charges of rape (376 of IPC), abetment to suicide (306 of IPC) and cheating (317 of IPC) among others.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)