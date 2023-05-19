HamberMenu
Woman ends life in Bengaluru

May 19, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old woman lost her life when she jumped from the 9th floor of the residential building she was living in, in Jigani on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Nivedita, a private firm employee, She was married to Anjaneya. The couple had a child. 

An initial probe revealed that Nivedita had borrowed money and made an investment and incurred a huge loss. This could be the reason behind her extreme step, a police officer said, adding that the police are probing further to ascertain the cause. The police have registered a case of unnatural death for further investigations .

(Those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)

