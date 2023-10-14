HamberMenu
Woman ends life in Arasikere, complaint filed against her husband, relatives

October 14, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A woman ended her life allegedly due to harassment by her husband for dowry at Sankeehalli in Arasikere taluk of Hassan district on Friday.

Abhilasha, daughter of Billaiah, was married to Nagesha of Turuvekere in Tumakuru district two years ago. Her family gave ₹1 lakh in cash and gold as dowry at the time of marriage.

However, Nagesha, his father Chandraiah and other relatives demanded more dowry from Abhilasha’s family. She had returned to her parent’s place after she became pregnant. Recently, Nagesha visited her in Sankeenahalli and demanded ₹3 lakh.

The woman was found dead on October 12. Her brother, Naveen Kumar filed a complaint with the Javagal Police alleging that Nagesha and his family members were responsible for her death. Arasikere Deputy Superintendent of Police Lokesh, Chief Police Inspector Raghavendra Prakash and others visited the spot.

Those in distress and facing suicidal thoughts can call up the State’s helpline 104, for counselling.

