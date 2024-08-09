ADVERTISEMENT

Woman ends life along with her two children in Hosanagar taluk

Published - August 09, 2024 07:55 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A woman ended her life along with her two children at Matthikai village in Hosanagar taluk on Thursday night.

Vani, 32, jumped into an open well of the neighbour along with her son Samarth, 11, and daughter Sampada, 6. The bodies were retrieved from the well on Friday night.

Vani had been married to Rajesh, an electrical mechanic. When Rajesh was not at home, the three left the house. Rajesh and the relatives searched for them throughout the night. Vani’s body was spotted in the well on Friday morning.

Nagara police have registered the case. As of now, the police have no clue about what made the lady take the extreme step.

Those in distress and facing suicidal thoughts can call up the State’s helpline, 104.

