GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman ends life along with her two children in Hosanagar taluk

Published - August 09, 2024 07:55 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A woman ended her life along with her two children at Matthikai village in Hosanagar taluk on Thursday night.

Vani, 32, jumped into an open well of the neighbour along with her son Samarth, 11, and daughter Sampada, 6. The bodies were retrieved from the well on Friday night.

Vani had been married to Rajesh, an electrical mechanic. When Rajesh was not at home, the three left the house. Rajesh and the relatives searched for them throughout the night. Vani’s body was spotted in the well on Friday morning.

Nagara police have registered the case. As of now, the police have no clue about what made the lady take the extreme step.

Those in distress and facing suicidal thoughts can call up the State’s helpline, 104.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.