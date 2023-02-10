ADVERTISEMENT

Woman duped of ₹2.83 lakh by man who promised foreign currency and gifts

February 10, 2023 03:51 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST - Hassan

A complainant is a resident of Thotihalli near Hirisave in Channarayapatna taluk of Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau

The accused told the complainant that she had won foreign currency, and a few expensive gifts. | Photo Credit: Representational photo

A resident of Thotihalli near Hirisave in Channarayapatna taluk of Karnataka was duped of ₹2.83 lakh by an online fraudster who told her that she had won foreign currency, and a few expensive gifts.

The accused asked her to send a fee to convert the foreign currency into Indian rupees so that she could receive the amount, and the gifts. Within two days, the lady had transferred a total of ₹2.83 lakh from her accounts before realising that she had been duped.

Hassan CEN police have registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US