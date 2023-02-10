HamberMenu
Woman duped of ₹2.83 lakh by man who promised foreign currency and gifts

A complainant is a resident of Thotihalli near Hirisave in Channarayapatna taluk of Karnataka

February 10, 2023 03:51 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
The accused told the complainant that she had won foreign currency, and a few expensive gifts.

The accused told the complainant that she had won foreign currency, and a few expensive gifts. | Photo Credit: Representational photo

A resident of Thotihalli near Hirisave in Channarayapatna taluk of Karnataka was duped of ₹2.83 lakh by an online fraudster who told her that she had won foreign currency, and a few expensive gifts.

The accused asked her to send a fee to convert the foreign currency into Indian rupees so that she could receive the amount, and the gifts. Within two days, the lady had transferred a total of ₹2.83 lakh from her accounts before realising that she had been duped.

Hassan CEN police have registered a case.

