Woman drowned as SUV falls into canal

24 August 2020 19:00 IST

A woman was feared drowned after the four-wheeler she was travelling by plunged into the Right Bank Canal of Bhadra Reservoir near Lakkavalli in Tarikere taluk on Monday. Sarvamangala, 26, and her husband Santhosh, residents of Somapura near Lakkavalli, had been to Ranganatha Swamy Temple in a sports utility vehicle. While returning from the temple, Santhosh, who was driving the vehicle, lost control over it and the vehicle fell into the canal.

Lakkavalli police told The Hindu that Santhosh could swim and reach the bank. His wife is missing. The police lifted the vehicle with the help of a crane and continued the search for Sarvamangala till late in the evening. The search operation would resume on Tuesday.

