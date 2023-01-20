Woman drives with man on bonnet of her car for nearly 3 km; five arrested for road rage

January 20, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Five persons have been arrested in a road rage incident, video clips of a man holding onto the bonnet of a car even as a woman drove on for nearly 3 km, went viral on Friday.

The incident comes days after a senior citizen was dragged on the road by a scooter rider for nearly 1 km in a case of road rage in the city.

While the woman driver of the car has been booked for attempt to murder and arrested, four others, including the man seen on the bonnet of the car, have been booked for outraging the modesty of the woman.

Priyanka and her husband Pramod were driving on Ullal Main Road in the city on Friday around 10.15 a.m., when the couple got into a fight with Darshan, who was driving another car, over a trivial issue. In the complaint and counter-complaint filed by both parties with the police later, they agreed that Priyanka and Darshan got into a verbal spat and Priyanka made an obscene gesture at Darshan and drove off. However, Darshan followed the couple’s car for several kilometres, even as he reportedly called some of his friends who joined the chase. They blocked the car and stopped the couple and demanded that Priyanka apologise.

While in his complaint, Pramod alleged he was assaulted by Darshan and his friends, Darshan alleged that Pramod and his friend assaulted him.

In his complaint, Darshan alleged that as they insisted on going to a police station, Priyanka and her husband got into the car and tried to flee. He alleged that in an attempt to stop them, he climbed onto the bonnet of the car and asked them to stop, but Priyanka started driving recklessly and continued driving for nearly 3 km. He said that despite him appealing to her to stop the car and that he may die if he fell down, Priyanka did not stop for a long time, which he alleged was an attempt to kill him. The car was stopped after people gathered and forcefully brought it to a halt, but only after a 3-km drive with Darshan clinging onto the bonnet, he alleged in his complaint.

Pramod alleged that Darshan and his gang not only assaulted him, but also smashed the glass of the car. Two policemen, who reached the spot, asked all of them to go to the police station and even as they were moving the car, the gang smashed the glass and one man jumped onto the bonnet of the car and refused to get down. He said they were scared of the gang and drove off. As the man refused to get off the car, they stopped near Sankalp Hospital, some distance away, after which the man and his friends damaged the car and threatened to kill them, Pramod alleged.

The Jnanabharathi police have arrested Priyanka for attempt to murder, and Darshan and his friends Yeshwanth, Sujan, and Vinay for outraging the modesty of a woman, as Pramod alleged that the gang dragged Priyanka and pulled at her clothes.