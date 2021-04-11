Nation’s real growth lies in rural development: GRAAM founder

RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa presenting former Minister H.K. Patil the honorary doctoral degree at the convocation of Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University in Gadag on Saturday.

HUBBALLI

11 April 2021 00:51 IST

R. Balasubramaniam was delivering the first convocation address of RDPR varsity

“The real development of the nation lies in the development of the villages. And the youth, especially those with education and specialisation in rural development, should initiate innovations at the rural level,” said R. Balasubramaniam, founder president of Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement (GRAAM).

Delivering an address at the first convocation of Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University at its Nagavi campus in Gadag on Saturday, Dr. Balasubramaniam said when the seed of nation’s development germinated at the panchayat level, it would invariably lead to the progress of the State and the country.

“Rural India has contributed a great deal to the progress of the country. There is no dearth of innovative ideas among the rural population. There is lack of required infrastructure and if that is met, then innovations and progress will automatically follow,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that the world was looking at India for its unique features of rural India and its economy. “The desi culture and rural economy is a model to others,” he said.

Dr. Balasubramaniam said there was a need for sensitising the people on active participation in the panchayat raj system. A collective participation would result in pushing aside politics and making the community one unit. And this transformation would automatically lead to collective efforts and ultimately, the desired results, he said.

Vice-Chancellor of the university Vishnukant S. Chatpalli termed the first convocation as the first step towards rural transformation.

Pro-Chancellor and Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa awarded various degrees to graduating students.

On the occasion, former Minister H.K. Patil was awarded honorary doctoral degree for his contribution towards law, public policy and social service. Senior bureaucrat Ashok Dalwai was honoured with D.Lit. for his work in the field of tribal life and culture. Mr. Eshwarappa presented the honorary doctoral degrees.

Toppers of the five post-graduate courses of the university for 2018-19 and 2019-20 were honoured with gold medals and second and third-rank holders were awarded certificates of merit.

Earlier, a procession was carried out from Sabarmati Ashram on the university campus to the convocation venue. To signify the importance of khadi in rural development, all dignitaries and graduating students wore khadi. Registrar Basavaraj Lakkannavar, finance officer Prashanth G.C., directors and deans of various schools of the university, and members of academic council and syndicate were present.