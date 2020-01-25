Woman dies, two children yet to be traced

A woman died and her two children were washed away in Visveswaraya Canal in the district on Friday. While the body of Jyoti was retrieved from the canal, search is on to trace her daughter Nisarga (7) and son Pavan (4). The incident occurred near Tibbanahalli of the taluk.
Jyoti was a native of Hedathale village of Nanjangud taluk. She was married to Nanjappa of Hullenahalli of Mandya taluk 10 years ago. According to her relatives, the couple quarrelled frequently.
The woman brought her children to the canal and pushed them into it and immediately jumped into the canal. All the three were swept away but the woman’s body was found after some time.
(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.