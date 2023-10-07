Woman dies of snakebite in Kalaburagi

A 22-year-old woman died after she was bitten by a poisonous snake when she was cleaning an agricultural field at Hadagil Haruti village of Kalaburagi district on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Sharanamma V. Chinchpalli. The reptile attacked the deceased when she was removing dead canes and trash in the standing banana crop.
Sharnamma was rushed to Kalaburagi district hospital immediately, but she failed to respond to the treatment and breathed her last there.
