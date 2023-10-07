ADVERTISEMENT

Woman dies of snakebite in Kalaburagi

October 07, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old woman died after she was bitten by a poisonous snake when she was cleaning an agricultural field at Hadagil Haruti village of Kalaburagi district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Sharanamma V. Chinchpalli. The reptile attacked the deceased when she was removing dead canes and trash in the standing banana crop. 

Sharnamma was rushed to Kalaburagi district hospital immediately, but she failed to respond to the treatment and breathed her last there.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US