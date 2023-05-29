ADVERTISEMENT

Woman dies of lightning strike in Shivamogga

May 29, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A car damaged during rains in Shivamogga on Monday evening. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Treefall damaged cars during the rains in Shivamogga on Monday evening. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A woman after she was struck by lightning at Ashraya Extension in Shivamogga on Monday evening. 

Lakshmibai, 28, a construction worker, was struck by lightning while she was collecting fodder for sheep. The Vinoba Nagar Police reached the spot.

Several parts of Shivamogga district experienced moderate to heavy rain on Monday evening. Heavy downpour around 5.30 p.m. hit normal life. Many students had difficulty reaching home after school hours as the roads were flooded.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Movement of vehicles was affected in the heart of the city due to tree fall. A couple of cars were damaged near Max Hospital after coconut trees fell on them. A few trees fell in Sominakoppa as well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US