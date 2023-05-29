HamberMenu
Woman dies of lightning strike in Shivamogga

May 29, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A car damaged during rains in Shivamogga on Monday evening.

A car damaged during rains in Shivamogga on Monday evening. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Treefall damaged cars during the rains in Shivamogga on Monday evening.

Treefall damaged cars during the rains in Shivamogga on Monday evening. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A woman after she was struck by lightning at Ashraya Extension in Shivamogga on Monday evening. 

Lakshmibai, 28, a construction worker, was struck by lightning while she was collecting fodder for sheep. The Vinoba Nagar Police reached the spot.

Several parts of Shivamogga district experienced moderate to heavy rain on Monday evening. Heavy downpour around 5.30 p.m. hit normal life. Many students had difficulty reaching home after school hours as the roads were flooded.

Movement of vehicles was affected in the heart of the city due to tree fall. A couple of cars were damaged near Max Hospital after coconut trees fell on them. A few trees fell in Sominakoppa as well.

