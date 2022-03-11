Woman dies of heart attack in childbirth

A farm woman who gave birth to twin babies died of a heart attack in the government hospital in Khanapur of Belagavi district on Friday night.

Ujwala Arun Shindhe (24) of Gangavali village died in the hospital. She had suffered blood loss during delivery, doctors said.

Doctors had performed a surgical operation to deliver her of her two babies.

The babies, premature, were shifted to the District Hospital for further treatment.

However, the mother died, reportedly of a heart attack.

A team of the Khanapur Police visited the hospital and spoke to the victim’s relatives.

Doctors told the police that the infants were recovering.