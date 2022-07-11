Woman dies in Horanadu as tree falls on her

Kalasa tahsildar Nandakumar visited the spot

Kalasa tahsildar Nandakumar visited the spot

A woman working in an estate near Horanadu in Kalasa taluk of Chikkamagaluru died after a tree fell on her due to heavy rains on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Priyanka, 20, a native of Harapanahalli in Ballari district.

Many people from dry land areas of Ballari district work in coffee estates of Chikkamagaluru district. Priyanka died on the spot because of the injuries she suffered. Kalasa tahsildar Nandakumar visited the spot. Kalasa Police have registered the case.