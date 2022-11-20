Woman dies in elephant attack in Mudigere

November 20, 2022 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

A woman died in an elephant attack at Hullemane in Mudigere taluk on Sunday morning. Shobha, 45, was working on her farm when an elephant attacked her.

Shobha is survived by her husband Sathish Gowda and a son. The incident left the residents of Hullemane and neighbouring villages in shock. They blamed the State government for the death, stating that the Forest Department failed to protect local residents from wild animals.

The local people have demanded a permanent solution to the problem. They want all the elephants roaming in the locality captured and shifted.

Many elephants have been roaming in parts of Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts. Following the death of a farmer in Sakleshpur taluk on November 1, the local people staged a protest till midnight, keeping the dead body. The protest forced the State government to constitute a team of senior officers to study the man-elephant conflict in the region and come up with recommendations to address the problem.

The team visited the trouble-prone areas last week.

