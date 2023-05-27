Woman dies in elephant attack at Anekal

May 27, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 48-year-old tribal woman who was herding cattle in Bannerghatta National Park (BNP) limits at Anekal was trampled to death by a wild elephant. The deceased woman identified as Nagamma hailed from the Hakki Pikki community.

According to forest officials, the woman was herding cattle inside the jungle at around 2.30 p.m. It is normal for the community members to venture inside the forest. The officials said she encountered the elephant and may have tried to escape. The pachyderm ran into her and launched an attack, trampling her to death.

“The woman was dead when other tribesmen arrived at the spot. The tribals frequently encounter elephants here, but this is an unfortunate incident,” an official said.

Around 600 people belonging to the Hakki Pikki community live in a colony in the BNP limits. The tribals are dependent on the forest for various reasons, the official noted.