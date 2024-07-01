ADVERTISEMENT

Woman dies in an accident; case registered under new criminal law

Updated - July 01, 2024 07:02 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 07:00 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A woman, returning from a trip to north India, died in an accident near Seege Gate on Hassan-Halebidur Road on Monday morning. This was the first case registered by Hassan police under new criminal laws.

Indu, 60, wife of Yogesh of Halebidu in Belur taluk, had been on a trip to many places, including Kashi and Ayodhya, with her friends. She returned to Bengaluru on Sunday night. Her husband, Yogish, had been to Bengaluru airport to pick her up. He had hired a driver. While returning to Halebidu early on Monday, the car turned turtle, leaving Indu with serious injuries. She was taken to a private hospital in Hassan, where she was declared dead.

Yogish and the driver, Sagar, suffered no injuries as they had the support of airbags. However, Indu, who was in the rear seat, suffered head injuries.

Indu’s son-in-law, H.S. Ravi has filed a complaint with Hassan Rural Police, stating that the rash and negligence of the driver caused the accident. The police registered the case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by doing a rash and negligent act) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

