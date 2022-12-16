Woman dies fatally hit by bike

December 16, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

A woman died after she was hit by a bike at Devarahalli near Shravanabelgola in Channarayapatna taluk on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manjamma, 55, was on her way to her farm from her house when the bike hit her. She suffered serious injuries, forcing her relatives to rush her to the hospital. However, later she succumbed to the injuries.

Manjamma’s son-in-law Nagaraj has filed a complaint with Shravanabelgola police. The negligence of the bike rider is said to be the reason for the accident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US