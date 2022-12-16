Woman dies fatally hit by bike

December 16, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Hassan

A woman died after she was hit by a bike at Devarahalli near Shravanabelgola in Channarayapatna taluk on Thursday.

Manjamma, 55, was on her way to her farm from her house when the bike hit her. She suffered serious injuries, forcing her relatives to rush her to the hospital. However, later she succumbed to the injuries.

Manjamma’s son-in-law Nagaraj has filed a complaint with Shravanabelgola police. The negligence of the bike rider is said to be the reason for the accident.