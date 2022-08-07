Woman dies as lightning strikes in Hunshyal village

Narrow escape for couple as the roof of their house collapses in Belagavi

Shankarevva Hangaraki collects utensils after the roof of her house collapses in Sapar Galli, Belagavi, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Narrow escape for couple as the roof of their house collapses in Belagavi

Some districts in North Karnataka witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Vijayapura Police recorded the death of a 55-year-old farm woman in Hunshyal village. Jainabi Sipayi had taken her cattle for grazing, when she was struck by lightning.

A couple escaped miraculously when the roof of their house collapsed in Sapar Galli in Belagavi. The house of Basavaraj Hangaraki and Shankarevva Hangaraki suffered extensive damage, but they were not injured. Basavaraj Hangaraki had gone out to fetch drinking water, while Shankarevva Hangaraki, who was in the kitchen, ran outside just in time.

Farmers in some villages in Bagalkot and Vijayapura complained of some crop loss. Agriculture Department officials said that farmers in Talikoti, Guttihal, Bommahanalli, Bolwad, Harnal, Kalladevarahalli and Hadaginal complained that their standing crops were damaged. The affected crops, include cotton, red gram, sunflower and beans.

In Khanapur, a woman complained before officers that crop loss and house damage were not surveyed properly by Revenue and Agriculture officials. Shobha Hiremath in Hundur village said that officials had not noted down that her house was nearly completely damaged.

Water release from Maharashtra into the Krishna and its tributaries was over 46,000 cusecs.

Most of the dams in the region were letting in water to increase impounding levels. The inflow into the Alamatti Reservoir was 30,138 cusecs. The outflow was zero as the officials want to increase the storage. The water level stood at 112.9 tmcft, which is 91.81% of the full reservoir level of 123.01 tmcft at 519.6 m.

At the Raja Lakhamagouda Reservoir on the Ghataprabha in Hidkal, water level stood at 37 tmcft against the gross total of 39 tmcft. The inflow was 3,282 cusecs, while the outflow was zero.

However, inflow and outflow in the Markandeya Reservoir and Renuka Sagar Dam was equal, indicating that they were not storing any extra water.

Two bridge-cum-barrages in Hadaginal and Talikoti were submerged.