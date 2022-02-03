Woman dies as car plunges into Tunga canal in Shivamogga district

She was going from Gajanur to Tumakuru along with her husband

A woman died after a car plunged into the Tunga canal near Gajanur in Shivamogga district in the early hours of February 3.

Sushma, 28, drowned while her husband Chetan Kumar, who was driving the car, survived.

Chetan Kumar works in Navodaya School at Gajanur. The couple left for Tumakuru around 2 a.m. when they learnt that Chetan’s mother had developed health complications. While they were on the road next to the Tunga Left Canal, Chetan applied the break abruptly to avoid running over a snake. He lost control of the car, which fell into the canal.

Chetan raised an alarm for help. However, there was no one around to respond. By the time local people noticed the accident and rushed to help, Sushma was dead. Her body was retrieved.

Tunga Nagar police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 304 of IPC) and rash driving (Section 279 of IPC).