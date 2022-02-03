Karnataka

Woman dies as car plunges into Tunga canal in Shivamogga district

A file photo of the left bank canal of the Tunga Irrigation Project at Gajanur in Shivamogga district, Karnataka.  

A woman died after a car plunged into the Tunga canal near Gajanur in Shivamogga district in the early hours of February 3.

Sushma, 28, drowned while her husband Chetan Kumar, who was driving the car, survived.

Chetan Kumar works in Navodaya School at Gajanur. The couple left for Tumakuru around 2 a.m. when they learnt that Chetan’s mother had developed health complications. While they were on the road next to the Tunga Left Canal, Chetan applied the break abruptly to avoid running over a snake. He lost control of the car, which fell into the canal.

Chetan raised an alarm for help. However, there was no one around to respond. By the time local people noticed the accident and rushed to help, Sushma was dead. Her body was retrieved.

Tunga Nagar police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder (Section 304 of IPC) and rash driving (Section 279 of IPC).


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2022 12:06:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/woman-dies-as-car-plunges-into-tunga-canal-in-shivamogga-district/article38369441.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY