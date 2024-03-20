GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman dies after being infused blood of wrong group

March 20, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A woman, who was delivered of twins, died on Tuesday, it is said, after being infused blood of a wrong group in Vijayapura.

Sharada Dodamani of Dadamatti village near Babaleshwar was admitted to the District Hospital on February 23 this year. She gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl.

Then, she was shifted to the BLDE Hospital, as she suffered severe blood loss. The doctors at BLDE Hospital, meanwhile, diagnosed that she was given blood of a wrong group.

She was A+, but she was given B+ blood in the District Hospital. She died on Tuesday, as efforts to save her failed.

The family said that the doctors and staff attending on her at the District Hospital have been negligent.

Following a complaint by the woman’s family, District Hospital director Shivanand Mastiholi has placed four hospital staff under suspension pending a detailed inquiry, a press release said.

