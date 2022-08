Woman dead

August 08, 2022 22:57 IST

A woman died and another suffered injuries when a wall collapsed due to heavy rains at Kachigondanahalli in Bhadravathi taluk on Monday. Sujatha, 55, died on the spot as the wall collapsed on her. Krishnamurthy, who suffered injuries in the incident, is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Shivamogga, said a communiqué from Shivamogga district administration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.