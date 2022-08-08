Woman dead
A woman died and another suffered injuries when a wall collapsed due to heavy rains at Kachigondanahalli in Bhadravathi taluk on Monday. Sujatha, 55, died on the spot as the wall collapsed on her. Krishnamurthy, who suffered injuries in the incident, is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Shivamogga, said a communiqué from Shivamogga district administration.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.