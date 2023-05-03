HamberMenu
Woman dead, parents allege harassment for dowry

May 03, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A woman married last year was allegedly murdered over dowry in Hassan on Tuesday. Apritha, 22, from Hentagere in Arkalgud taluk, was admitted to a hospital in Hassan on Tuesday, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Her brother Harshith, in his complaint to Pension Mohalla Police, said that Arpitha was married to Pavan U.T. of Vidya Nagar in the city on May 9, 2022. The bride’s family gave the groom’s family 250 grams of gold and ₹2 lakh in cash at the time of marriage. Pavan’s family members looked after her well for a couple of months before they started torturing her mentally and physically. 

Two months ago, Apritha had returned to her parents’ place and told them that she would not be with her husband as she feared her murder. However, elders in the family held a meeting and convinced her to return to her husband’s place. 

According to the complaint, she was assaulted by her husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law and others in the family. The Pension Mohalla Police have registered the case.

