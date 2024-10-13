Woman, daughter washed away in Raichur canal

A woman and her daughter were washed away in the Rajoli Banda Diversion Scheme Canal near Yadlapur village of Raichur district on Sunday.

The body of the 33-year-old woman, who was later identified as Sujatha, was retrieved in a search operation carried out by the police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel with the help of local swimmers.

However, the body of the 11-year-old child, Sharavani, was not found till the end of the day’s operation.

It is learnt that Sujatha had, along with her daughter, gone to the canal for washing clothes.

The Yeragera Police is carrying out the investigation.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Raichur Satyanarayana Rao, Circle Inspector of Yeragera N.R. Ningappa, Sub-Inspector of Police Arun Kumar visited the spot.

