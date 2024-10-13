ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, daughter washed away in Raichur canal

Published - October 13, 2024 07:35 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Police officers inspecting the spot in Yadlapur village of Raichur district where a woman and her daughter were washed away in the canal on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A woman and her daughter were washed away in the Rajoli Banda Diversion Scheme Canal near Yadlapur village of Raichur district on Sunday.

The body of the 33-year-old woman, who was later identified as Sujatha, was retrieved in a search operation carried out by the police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel with the help of local swimmers.

However, the body of the 11-year-old child, Sharavani, was not found till the end of the day’s operation.

It is learnt that Sujatha had, along with her daughter, gone to the canal for washing clothes.

The Yeragera Police is carrying out the investigation.

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Raichur Satyanarayana Rao, Circle Inspector of Yeragera N.R. Ningappa, Sub-Inspector of Police Arun Kumar visited the spot.

CONNECT WITH US