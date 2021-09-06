KarnatakaHassan 06 September 2021 13:38 IST
Comments
Woman, daughter, granddaughter found dead
Updated: 06 September 2021 14:06 IST
The family is from a village near Sringeri
Three members of a family were found dead at Makkimane near Sringeri on September 6. The deceased have been identified as Sharadamma, 70, her daughter Veena, 49, and granddaughter Shravya, 15.
Veena’s husband had gone to work when the incident occurred. Local people informed Sringeri police.
Veena had been working as an anganwadi worker.
(Those in distress and having suicidal tendencies can call the State’s helpline 104 for counselling)
More In Karnataka
Read more...