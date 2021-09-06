Karnataka

Woman, daughter, granddaughter found dead

06 September 2021
Updated: 06 September 2021 14:06 IST

The family is from a village near Sringeri

Three members of a family were found dead at Makkimane near Sringeri on September 6. The deceased have been identified as Sharadamma, 70, her daughter Veena, 49, and granddaughter Shravya, 15.

Veena’s husband had gone to work when the incident occurred. Local people informed Sringeri police.

Veena had been working as an anganwadi worker.

(Those in distress and having suicidal tendencies can call the State’s helpline 104 for counselling)

