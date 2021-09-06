Woman, daughter, granddaughter found dead

Hassan

06 September 2021 13:38 IST

The family is from a village near Sringeri

Three members of a family were found dead at Makkimane near Sringeri on September 6. The deceased have been identified as Sharadamma, 70, her daughter Veena, 49, and granddaughter Shravya, 15.

Veena’s husband had gone to work when the incident occurred. Local people informed Sringeri police.

Veena had been working as an anganwadi worker.

