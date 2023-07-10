Woman, daughter found dead

July 10, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Belagavi

A 34-year-old woman and her six-year-old daughter were found dead in Dindalakoppa village in Belagavi district on Monday.

Mahadevi Inchal and her daughter Chandani Inchal were found dead in their house.

The police said that the woman was upset with her brother and his wife, with whom she was living.

Hailing from Dindalakoppa, she was married to a soldier in Khanagaon village. He died seven years ago.

She shifted to her mother’s place in Dindalakoppa. But she was upset with the behaviour of her brother and his wife, the police said.

A case has been registered.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

