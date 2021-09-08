Woman, daughter found dead

Hassan

08 September 2021 19:16 IST

A woman and her daughter were found dead in their house at Bhadravati on Tuesday.

Sangeetha, 35, allegedly took her life after killing her 11-year-old daughter. It is said that Sangeetha was disappointed over the financial loss her husband suffered in his business. She took the extreme step worrying about the loan her husband had borrowed, it is said.

The incident happened when her husband was not at home.

Advertising

Advertising

Hosamane Police in Bhadravati have registered a case.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)