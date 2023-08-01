Woman, daughter found dead in well

August 01, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A 38-year-old woman jumped along with her four-and-a-half-year-old daughter into an open well and died at Taj Sultanpur village on the outskirts of Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Heera Bai Dubalgundi and her daughter Saujanya.

Heera Bai was married to Naganna Dubalgundi 15 years ago. And, he died of cancer last year. As per sources, Heera Bai might have taken the extreme step as she was depressed following the demise of her husband.

On Monday morning, she left home with her daughter. However, on Tuesday, their bodies were found in the open well in an agricultural field in Taj Sultanpur village.

The Fire and Emergency Services team retrieved the two bodies from the well.

The police are yet to establish the reason for the extreme step taken by Heera Bai.

She is survived by two sons and two daughters.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

