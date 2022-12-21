  1. EPaper
Woman, daughter drown

December 21, 2022 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her six-year-old daughter drowned in a tank at Vaddarahalli in Chikkamagaluru talk on Tuesday. Shobha, 32, and her daughter Varsha had been to the tank to give their cattle a bath, when the incident happened.

Varsha fell into the tank accidentally as she was trying to control the cattle with a rope. Her mother rushed to her rescue. Both drowned. Shobha’s son Keerthi, who was also at the spot, survived.

The bodies were retrieved by evening. Chikkamagaluru Rural Police have registered a case.

