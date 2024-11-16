 />
Woman, daughter disrobed, assaulted in Belagavi

Published - November 16, 2024 04:22 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman and her daughter were disrobed and assaulted reportedly by their neighbours on suspicion of indulging in prostitution in Belagavi. The incident which happened on November 11 came to light on Saturday (November 16, 2024) after the video clipping of the same went viral on social media.

Subsequently, the Malamaruti Station Police have registered a case against three persons including a woman.

The accused have been identified as Indra Ashtekar, Huvappa Ashtekar and Manikanth Ashtekar.

In the complaint, the young woman has alleged that on Monday night, she and her mother was dragged out of their home in Waddarawadi, disrobed and assaulted.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohan Jagadish, who visited the spot on Saturday, has said that it was an unfortunate incident in which two women were attacked on suspicion of prostitution. He said four teams had been constituted to inquire into the whole issue.

He also told press persons that the women had allegedthat their complaint was not taken by the Malamaruti station Police. “We will inquire into the issue and if the police have committed a mistake, requisite action will be taken”, he said.

The woman from Waddarawadi was married to a man in Maharashtra and has two children. However, because of alleged ill treatment, the woman had returned to her native place and was living with her mother, sources said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / sexual assault & rape

