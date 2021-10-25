Woman, daughter charred to death

KALABURAGI

25 October 2021 20:24 IST

Her son suffers severe burns

A woman set herself and her two children on fire here on Monday. However, one of the children has survived.

According to the police, 26-year-old Deeksha doused herself and her two children with some inflammable liquid and set herself and her children on fire.

Deeksha and her two-year-old daughter, Sinchana, were charred to death, while her three-year-old son, Dhananjay, suffered severe burns. He has been shifted to hospital.

Deeksha, hailing from Kalgi taluk in Kalaburagi, was married to Vasant Sharma of Panchasheela Nagar five years ago.

Meanwhile, Deeksha’s parents said that she ended her life due to harassment by her husband and in-laws for dowry. She was not even allowed to visit her parents, according to sources.

Deeksha’s parents have registered a case in the Station Bazaar Police Station against her husband and in-laws on the grounds of harassment for dowry.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)